Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
NYSE:SR traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $70.92. 620,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
