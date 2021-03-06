Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NYSE:SR traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $70.92. 620,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

