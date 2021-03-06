Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Spin Master from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.40.

Spin Master stock opened at C$40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

