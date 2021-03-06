Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

