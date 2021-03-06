Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.