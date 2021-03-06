Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.40.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$40.60 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 154.37.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

