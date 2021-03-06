South State CORP. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.12 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37.

