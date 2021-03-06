South State CORP. Increases Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $127.91 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $128.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

