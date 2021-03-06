South State CORP. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $137,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

