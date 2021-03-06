South State CORP. Has $107,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

South State CORP. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Dover were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 19.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

