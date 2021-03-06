South State CORP. Acquires 552 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,224,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,176,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $198.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

