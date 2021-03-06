Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$3.30, but opened at C$2.56. Source Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 3,292 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,104.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

