Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Shares of SOHO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.50. 103,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

