Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.10% from the company’s previous close.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Soliton stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 519,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,274. Soliton has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $272.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Soliton will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Soliton by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 37,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Soliton by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

