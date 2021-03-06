SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.22

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.28). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.95 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,626,983 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on SolGold from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market cap of £449.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

