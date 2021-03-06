Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Insider Cynthia M. Durrett Sells 28,768 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $353,558.72.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 73,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

