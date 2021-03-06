Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.
NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.00 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $183.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.