So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 28th total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 344.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in So-Young International by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.