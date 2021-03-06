Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.16.

Snowflake stock opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.38. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $2,814,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

