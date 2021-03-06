Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,224 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $70,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $217.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $218.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

