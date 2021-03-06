Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $217.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $218.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

