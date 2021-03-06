Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.