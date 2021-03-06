SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.61

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.61 and traded as high as C$26.75. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.01, with a volume of 1,093,429 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

