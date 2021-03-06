Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Down 7%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 883,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 500,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 29.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

