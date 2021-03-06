SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Stock Price Down 6.4%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.74 ($18.52) and last traded at €16.08 ($18.92). 92,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.18 ($20.21).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.93 and its 200 day moving average is €14.21. The stock has a market cap of $318.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

