Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZZZ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.13. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.