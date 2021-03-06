SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $1.30. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. SkyWest has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,252 shares of company stock worth $1,907,304. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

