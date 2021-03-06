Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

