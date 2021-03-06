SingularDTV Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $542,511.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

