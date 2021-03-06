Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Posts Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

SAMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

