Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

SAMG stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAMG. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

