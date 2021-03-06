Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $51.93. 1,184,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 417,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

Specifically, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $641,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $504,000.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.