Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sika presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

