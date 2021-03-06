Signaturefd LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

