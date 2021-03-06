Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 156,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,116,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

