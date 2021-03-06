Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $218.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

