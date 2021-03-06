Signaturefd LLC Buys 57,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,644,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,608,000 after buying an additional 328,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,365,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,545,000 after buying an additional 177,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

