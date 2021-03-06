Sigma Planning Corp Takes $107,000 Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

