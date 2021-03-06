Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $93.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

