Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $188,000 Investment in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

