Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and traded as low as $2.83. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 414,055 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sigma Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

