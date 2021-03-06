Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.94). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($2.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($7.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Several research firms have commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

SRRA opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

