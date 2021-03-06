ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins Sells 1,117 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SSTI opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
