ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins Sells 1,117 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSTI opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ShotSpotter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ShotSpotter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

