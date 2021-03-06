Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Decreases By 40.0%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $10.52 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

