Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Increases By 55.7%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $50.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

