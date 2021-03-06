Short Interest in Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Increases By 55.7%

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 85.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $50.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.
About Whitbread
