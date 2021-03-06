Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Decreases By 23.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 475,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TKC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 94,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 197,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,277. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.