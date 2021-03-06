Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Drops By 26.5%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the January 28th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.21% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

TRMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.43. 73,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,219. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.