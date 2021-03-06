Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Increases By 54.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $16.40 on Friday. THK has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.