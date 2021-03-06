Short Interest in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Rises By 40.9%

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 28th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.