Short Interest in Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) Drops By 34.0%

Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGNQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TNGNQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tengion has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

Tengion Company Profile

Tengion, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.

