Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Decreases By 37.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 519.0 days.

SBKFF stock remained flat at $$52.70 on Friday. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

State Bank of India Company Profile

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.