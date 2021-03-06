Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Decreases By 37.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 519.0 days.
SBKFF stock remained flat at $$52.70 on Friday. State Bank of India has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22.
State Bank of India Company Profile
